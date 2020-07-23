Letter: Virus will spread when schools open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In regards to the safety of in-person attendance and instruction of public-school students, people should be made aware that the viral load of infected children, with symptoms or without, has been shown to be as high or higher than infected adults.

There is no reason to believe that infected children won’t just as efficiently spread this disease as adults. Perhaps the reason why it only seems that children are less of a risk or at less risk is because up to now, the schools have been closed and by in large children haven’t circulated nearly as much in public.

But if the lessons of the past few weeks from the spread of coronavirus among young adults in states like Texas, California and Florida are any indication, where young adults infect each other and then efficiently spread the virus to older adults at their workplaces, we can expect primary and secondary schools to be effective vectors to fuel the massive spread of this virus.

President Trump’s attempt to force schools to open this fall appears to be extraordinarily misguided. When his press spokesperson said, “don’t let the science stand in the way of re-opening schools,” that should be a warning to us all.

Do not let this president “bulldoze” us into doing something unsafe and unwise.