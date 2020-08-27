 Skip to main content
Letter: Viruses not our biggest problems
Do you know what else presents like the flu? Poisoning. If you're not sure about it, "Forensic Files" reruns will educate you on the slow, cumulative effect of poisons. It would behoove us to learn what glyphosate poisoning looks like. Add to that, radiation poisoning. There is also the cumulative effect of processed foods, pharmaceuticals and a brand new set of toxic combustion products from the burning of corn and soybean biofuels. I don't see a novel illness. I am more than open to realizing a perfect storm of mass poisoning. Stop fearing each other. We have real problems to solve.

Lisa Ann Homic

Auburn

