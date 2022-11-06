Letter: Vote against election deniers

I am 80 years old and I have been interested in government, politics and foreign affairs since I was 14 years old. In those 66 years I have never been more anxious about an election than I am about the coming midterm election and what it might mean for the future of our beloved country.

I am a traditional Democrat but I wouldn't be half as anxious if the Republicans on the ballot across the country were traditional Republicans.

Many Republican candidates are election deniers and say that Donald Trump won and that Joe Biden lost. The Republican extreme right-wing (MAGA, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers) went to court to argue their case. They lost in 61 courtrooms, several of which had judges appointed by former President Trump.

When President Trump was giving his speech to his followers shortly before the riot at the Capitol, he knew that some members of the crowd were armed. He said that he wasn't afraid because they weren't there to hurt him.

He went back to the White House and watched the riot on television as his followers beat police officers, threatened members of Congress and broke into the capital. Mr. Trump wanted Mike Pence not to just count the electoral votes, he wanted Vice President Pence to declare Mr. Trump the winner. When Mr. Pence would not do what was illegal, the crowd started chanting "Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!"

I'm begging Democrats, traditional Republicans and independents to turn out and vote. Vote against election deniers. Vote to save our democracy.

John "Jake" Herrling

Auburn