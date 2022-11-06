Letter: Vote against pro-abortion Democrats

Did you know that in New York state, it is legal to abort a baby right up to the baby’s due date? When I share this information with my friends, many of them don’t believe me. I agree, it is hard to believe. But if this is news to you, you haven’t been paying attention.

According to the New York state Reproductive Health Act that was signed into law in 2019, a woman can get an abortion at any time during her pregnancy, if her “life or health is at risk.” Health is not defined and can include emotional, mental or familial health. This bill was introduced on Jan. 9, 2019, and signed into law on Jan. 22, 2019. That left virtually no time for public input. But that is what happens in a state that is completely ruled by one party.

Democrat Al Stirpe voted for it. He’s the one with the campaign ad where he just pets his dog the whole time, an insult to every thinking person’s intelligence. God forbid he should show some respect to the voter by stating where he stands on some hot button issues. “I like dogs! Vote for me!”

Cashless bail and the legalization of marijuana were steamrolled into law by the current one-party rule in New York state. Marijuana legalization was added as an item in the state budget and quietly passed. Was there an overwhelming grassroots movement in New York state clamoring for the legalization of marijuana?

Are any of these issues important enough to have been put up for a state referendum so the people of New York could decide for themselves what they want?

Let’s look at the federal level. In January 2021, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act (S.311) was introduced in the Senate. This would have guaranteed that any baby that survived a late term abortion would receive all the medical care necessary to keep that baby alive. In the final vote, only three Democrats voted in favor. Of course, Gillibrand and Schumer voted against it. What is the alternative? Letting a baby that survives a late term abortion languish and die? Something worse? In the end, the bill failed to receive the 60 votes needed to break the Democratic filibuster. Yes, you read that right, the Democratic filibuster.

Before you vote on Nov. 8, do your homework. Make sure you know exactly who and what you are voting for.

Kathleen Graber

Fleming