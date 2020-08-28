Letter: Vote against the pro-abortion party

The simpler are our wants and desires — the more we accomplish.
The coming presidential election for me is simple.
Who has the most offensive party platform?
For me — it is abortion, infanticide and more abortion clinics which are and have been supported by taxpayer money.
I have no problem with your views — please don't denigrate mine.
The choice is yours.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
