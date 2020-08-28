 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote against the pro-abortion party
The simpler are our wants and desires — the more we accomplish.

The coming presidential election for me is simple.

Who has the most offensive party platform?

For me — it is abortion, infanticide and more abortion clinics which are and have been supported by taxpayer money.

I have no problem with your views — please don't denigrate mine.

The choice is yours.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

