Letter: Vote blue and end the nightmare

Vote blue and end the nightmare
The right wing media has portrayed Rep. John Katko as the Republican congressman being the among most bipartisan in the entire congress. Really?
Strange but his voting record stands as follows: Rep. John Katko has voted 90% of the time with Donald Trump and the Republican party, the other votes amounted to 10% with mainstream Congress.
I am not an accountant or a math teacher, but 90% is “NOT” in my opinion as being bipartisan. If you check his voting record, on all of the important legislation, he voted with his Republican Party. Rep. John Katko and many of the Republicans voted for “farm owners welfare” after Donald Trump purposefully placed tariffs on China and China retaliated in kind by hurting the American farmers with tariffs. I believe they call this “socialism”!
The intelligent thing for Donald Trump to do was to sit down with the government of China along with business people from our country to hammer out a trade agreement. Now we find out that Donald Trump has received 35 trademarks from China and that Donald Trump has a secret bank account in China. We wonder what this is all about? Not one single Republican commented about this last week when this was reported on national television.
Vote Blue on Nov. 3, this nightmare will end!
Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo
Auburn
I will fight for your best interests
I’ve traveled this district for three years and everywhere I go, people are worried about paying their rent or mortgage, putting food on the table, and affording a visit to the doctor. I want to serve in Congress to make sure no one has to face these challenges.
You can count on me to fight for you, because my story is your story. I know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck, to not be able to find insurance because of a pre-existing condition, to watch medical debt pile up with no idea how you’ll pay for it.
My commitment to championing working families is why I was the first House candidate in the entire country endorsed by Joe Biden. Joe Biden and I will work to cut taxes for everyone making less than $400,000 a year; raise taxes on millionaires, billionaires and giant corporations to make sure they finally pay their fair share; and expand access to affordable health care starting by giving you a choice between public and private insurance.
The alternative is John Katko. He voted to gut the Affordable Care Act, putting health care at risk for 300,000 people in our district with pre-existing conditions. He supports the trade war that’s devastated our farmers. He voted for $750 billion in corporate tax giveaways, adding $2 trillion to our debt and putting Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block. And he endorses Donald Trump, the most dangerous and corrupt president of our lifetimes. The president who refuses to get the spread of this virus under control. Who foments hatred and fear. Who makes us less safe with every passing day.
Why does he stand with Trump instead of us? Why does he support these policies instead of the things that will make our lives better? As Jackie from Syracuse told us in a letter to syracuse.com, John Katko thinks Donald Trump is his boss. We deserve a representative who understands that they work for us, not the president, not corporate donors. Us.
If elected, I’ll approach every decision with one simple question: Will this make life better for central and western New Yorkers? We need leaders who will bring us together instead of tearing us apart, people who will work to lift us up because they understand the challenges that we face. And I do. I hope to earn your support and your vote, because together, we can bring America back.
Dana Balter
Syracuse
Dana Balter is the Democratic candidate for the 24th Congressional District.
The work isn’t over on Election Day
On Nov. 3, we are going to elect a president. Either the American people will elected President Donald John Trump, a Republican, or former Vice President Joseph Biden. The main thing is to go and vote. If you have to, mail in vote, or just go to the polls. President Trump is against mail voting because he is afraid that it will go against him. That is typical of his arrogant, name-calling way. Let the American people decide who they want for the next four years, and their senators. That is our great democracy we have in this great country. After Nov. 3, the people have spoken, and get on with our problems we face.
The biggest problem we face is winning the battle of COVID-19. America has to take this serious problem first. This deadly disease is killing our people way too much. The American people, we are all in this together. Take this pandemic serious! Whoever gets to be our president, let’s help him win over and get a vaccine to cure this killer disease. Both parties have to work together to help solve the following problems: air and water pollution, racism, infrastructure, riots, drugs, these are all serious problems. It all starts at our leaders, tell the truth, quit lying, back-stabbing, get on with doing right for our country.
I hope that the Republican, Democratic and independent parties see this and all work together, for the good of all mankind.
I strongly believe we can do this. Not because they are easy, because they are hard. Some people see things as they are and ask why. I see things as they are and ask why not.
Please exercise your right to vote on Nov. 3.
Gold bless the United States of America.
Gary “Stretch” Wright
Auburn
Liberals working to pack the court
Biden remains silent on packing the court — why?
Packing is the idea of adding justices to the Supreme Court to shift the balance in a liberal direction.
I can’t forgive Pelosi, Schumer, Biden and Cuomo putting us through this in order to defeat Trump.
I will never forget it.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
Cooperation required to fight COVID-19
We’re aware that we’re in midst of a worldwide pandemic! We’re also aware that pandemics have existed before. Over time — thanks to science — cures were found! Among the most brutal killers in human history there was cholera, bubonic plague, smallpox, polio and influenza.
Of those five, it was smallpox that was known as “the world’s most feared disease.”
From the invention of vaccine against smallpox by Edward Jenner in 1796, it took almost two centuries to eradicate the disease. At lease 20% of those infected died from the disease. (During the 20th century, it is estimated that smallpox was responsible for 300 to 500 million deaths.) The disease was officially declared eradicated by the World Health Organization in 1980.
Unlike COVID-19 that has a greater detrimental affect on seniors, it was 80% of children who died from smallpox.
Over the past week, the numbers have begun to rise rapidly and you know COVID-19 is out of control when health officials are so overwhelmed, they know contact tracing is crucial to finding possible carriers of coronavirus, so they can quarantine and break the chain of infection.
As I write this it’s Oct. 24, and the highest one day total number of new cases of COVID-19 was reported today as 79,000!
Most seniors – like myself – remember World War II and it was indeed “our deadliest military war” with more than 290,000 Americans killed! The lack of cooperation by too many Americans to do what needs to be done in order to get this virus under control just might see the number of Americans dead to this virus be equal to – or greater than – those killed in WWII before it’s over!
As a senior who knows well what most seniors know about sacrificing and also because us old-timers do appreciate what little time we may have left, we’re asking please wake up to what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking all of us to do: wear a mask! They’re also telling us that as many as half of all people who have COVID-19 don’t show symptoms, so it’s critical to wear a mask because you could be carrying the virus and not know it! And so, do it also for all the doctors and nurses who are are working tirelessly to keep as many from dying as they can!
Joyce H. Smith-Moore
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!