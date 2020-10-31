Letter: Vote blue and end the nightmare

Why does he stand with Trump instead of us? Why does he support these policies instead of the things that will make our lives better? As Jackie from Syracuse told us in a letter to syracuse.com, John Katko thinks Donald Trump is his boss. We deserve a representative who understands that they work for us, not the president, not corporate donors. Us.

If elected, I’ll approach every decision with one simple question: Will this make life better for central and western New Yorkers? We need leaders who will bring us together instead of tearing us apart, people who will work to lift us up because they understand the challenges that we face. And I do. I hope to earn your support and your vote, because together, we can bring America back.

Dana Balter

Syracuse

Dana Balter is the Democratic candidate for the 24th Congressional District.

