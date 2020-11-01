Letter: Vote blue and end the nightmare

The right wing media has portrayed Rep. John Katko as the Republican congressman being the among most bipartisan in the entire congress. Really?

Strange but his voting record stands as follows: Rep. John Katko has voted 90% of the time with Donald Trump and the Republican party, the other votes amounted to 10% with mainstream Congress.

I am not an accountant or a math teacher, but 90% is "NOT" in my opinion as being bipartisan. If you check his voting record, on all of the important legislation, he voted with his Republican Party. Rep. John Katko and many of the Republicans voted for "farm owners welfare" after Donald Trump purposefully placed tariffs on China and China retaliated in kind by hurting the American farmers with tariffs. I believe they call this "socialism"!

The intelligent thing for Donald Trump to do was to sit down with the government of China along with business people from our country to hammer out a trade agreement. Now we find out that Donald Trump has received 35 trademarks from China and that Donald Trump has a secret bank account in China. We wonder what this is all about? Not one single Republican commented about this last week when this was reported on national television.

Vote Blue on Nov. 3, this nightmare will end!