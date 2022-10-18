Letter: Vote Conservative to restore sanity

Every election is touted as the "most important election in our lifetime." Most aren't, maybe this one isn't either, but it certainly is going to be monumental.

One-party Democratic control of the federal, and New York state, government is proving to be disastrous. Spending and inflation are out of control. Democratic politicians have decimated our ability to be energy independent. Criminal coddling policies have released dangerous felons back onto our streets before serving their sentences, violent crimes are marginalized depending on the age of the criminal, our elected judges are prohibited from considering the danger accused criminals present to the community and cash bail has all but been eliminated. If by some miracle the serious criminals return to court, and get convicted and sentenced to prison, the Democrats have removed the necessary and effective tools needed to keep our correction officers, and other inmates, safe.

When you read this it is hard to believe it is true, but it is.

These devastating and destructive policies are making you, your family and your community less safe, less prosperous and less free.

The key to turning this around, is to end one-party rule, and ensure that this election ends with split party governance. With divided government, when someone comes up with a harebrained idea like "Let's Defund the Police," there will be sensible adults in power that can say "That's stupid" and stop it.

If we want to get our country and state headed into a better direction, we must elect Conservative Republicans to three critical positions.

First, we must elect Lee Zeldin as governor. Despite the outstanding candidates we have endorsed, and the gains we are likely to make, it is unlikely that the state Senate or Assembly will flip control in this one election. To put the brakes on this woke craziness, we must have a Republican governor in 2023.

It is also critical that both Claudia Tenney, and Brandon Williams, win their respective races for Congress. Claudia Tenney is a proven Conservative Republican leader, and will be major upgrade for Cayuga County. Brandon Williams is a former nuclear submarine strategic missile officer, is a Wharton Business School MBA, is an entrepreneur and a true Conservative. Together, Tenney and Williams will be key votes in replacing Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House.

If you have had enough, and we know you have, vote Conservative.

David Pappert

Auburn

David Pappert is chair of the Cayuga County Conservative Party.