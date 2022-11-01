Letter: Vote Dem to protect health, environment

Voting began on Oct. 29.

Please vote to help direct our democracy. For New York state, voting started on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the early voting locations for your county.

I would recommend that you vote for the health of our state, nation and planet. Please vote for NY Proposal 1, the environmental bond act. It will help rebuild our water and sewer infrastructure. Experts estimate that 40% of our water and sewer systems need rebuilding and/or immediate attention. This work will help build the infrastructure for health and industry for the next 50 years. It will also protect the environment.

Please also vote for candidates who will help our health and environment. Congressperson Claudia Tenney has voted against Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, that has helped expand health promotion for our country. She also voted against the Build Back Better and Inflation Reduction Acts that are helping to reduce our dependence on oil and gas by using less expensive solar and wind power while producing less air and water pollution. Health care costs make it tough on our businesses and industry besides causing needless pain and suffering that may be reduced by health promotion. Still many people are bankrupt from health care and medicine costs. In the 24th Congressional District Steven Holden offers a more healthful candidate than Claudia Tenney. Steven Holden pledges to support the Affordable Care Act and the environment including infrastructure jobs for union workers and trainees.

In our state Senate race, Sen. Rachel May has supported state health and environmental programs. Her opponent Julie Abbott wants to cut government programs even when they save lives and money in the long run. NY state has better health and crime records than Texas despite dealing with the immigrants they ship to us. Please elect Rachel May for your own health and the health of our state.

Please also help elect Governor Hochul to continue her work improving NY health and the environment. Her opponent, Lee Zeldin, wishes to cut NY budgets that have included more for health care for the poor, more for mental health needs, and more to help reduce air and water pollution. In the past he voted in congress to cut taxes to the rich and allow fracking/more oil drilling in our state to pay for the tax cuts in the short run.

Dr. Phillip Gioia

Auburn

Dr. Phillip Gioia submitted this letter as an individual and not in his role as medical director for Cayuga County.