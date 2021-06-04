Letter: Vote Dobrovosky for highway superintendent

Please vote for Tim Dobrovosky for the town of Skaneateles highway superintendent on June 22 in the Republican primary. As a community we need Tim’s background and abilities to lead the highway department with a level head, to work amicably with the town board, town residents and surrounding town highway departments. Tim has worked in the field as far back as 1983 when he worked with Dobrovosky Excavation Inc., and later taking on duties and responsibilities as president of the company in 2004. He started working for the Skaneateles Highway Department in 2015, and it is my understanding that he has become a valuable member of the team, working well with others.
Tim is an outstanding member of our community. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Egert, and together they raised three wonderful children, all graduates of Skaneateles High School. He is also active in his local church, where he is part of the church council and head of the property committee.
Having grown up in this town I have known both primary candidates, and I believe that Tim Dobrovosky is the right person for the job. Please vote on June 22.
Deb Culleton Holbein
Skaneateles