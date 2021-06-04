Letter: Vote Dobrovosky for highway superintendent

Please vote for Tim Dobrovosky for the town of Skaneateles highway superintendent on June 22 in the Republican primary. As a community we need Tim’s background and abilities to lead the highway department with a level head, to work amicably with the town board, town residents and surrounding town highway departments. Tim has worked in the field as far back as 1983 when he worked with Dobrovosky Excavation Inc., and later taking on duties and responsibilities as president of the company in 2004. He started working for the Skaneateles Highway Department in 2015, and it is my understanding that he has become a valuable member of the team, working well with others.