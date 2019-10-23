If you don't already know Jimmy Giannettino personally you should try to get to know him. He is a man of great character and integrity. Those traits are under valued in much of today's politics. I appreciate that he quietly goes about the business of making Auburn a better city. If you don't believe that it's better, try walking through downtown on a warm Thursday evening during the summer. It is alive with people out and about spending time and dollars at our local taverns, brewpubs, theaters and other businesses.
If you don't go out at night try a Saturday morning visit to the market across from city hall at the Equal Rights Heritage Center. Our city is very much alive these days.
I believe that Jimmy is humble enough not to take the credit for this resurgence but, trust me, he is hard at work making it happen. It makes me very proud when my daughter, son-in-law and grandkids visit from Rochester and comment on how vibrant our local scene has become.
These improvements don't happen on accident and they don't come overnight. It requires leaders that can see the bigger picture and make decisions to get us there. Jimmy is that kind of leader.
Jimmy is a great listener, he is easy to reach, he always replies when contacted and gives his full attention in a conversation. Get to know him and you'll see why he deserves another term as city councilor.
Although I am not affiliated with any political party I urge all community members to vote early or on election day.
Douglas Ward
Auburn