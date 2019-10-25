During this election season, District 10 in Auburn is fortunate to have a qualified candidate for Cayuga County legislator in Heidi Nightengale. With so many critical issues facing our local leadership, Heidi will add a calm, intelligent voice. She is remarkably qualified with over 25 years of administrative leadership experience, over 30 years of volunteer service to the community, and 15 years of teaching at the college level.
Heidi's work ethic, integrity and follow-through is just what District 10 in the northwest corner of Auburn needs.
James Brazee
Auburn