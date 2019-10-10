I write to urge votes for Heidi Nightengale for County Legislature District 10, the northwest quadrant of the city of Auburn. As a 26-year resident of the district, Heidi knows the issues firsthand. She has many years of management experience in complex organizations which will serve her and us well in dealing with county budgets. Her current operation of a small business gives her insight into the needs of new businesses in the county. Heidi has the wisdom, experience, and commitment to service to bring some stability and progress to the county Legislature which has serious need of her gifts. On Nov. 5, vote Heidi Nightengale.
Jim Brady
Owasco