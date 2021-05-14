Letter: Vote Phillips, Garland for Auburn board

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support of Ian Phillips and Nate Garland for the Auburn school board election on May 18. I first met Ian over 10 years ago when he visited my students at Genesee Elementary School to talk with them about how they could effectively advocate for change as student leaders. I have continued to be impressed with his dedication and professionalism. During his first term as a school board member Ian spearheaded a District Advocacy Committee of community members, teachers and students that resulted in both an increased awareness of inequities in the state funding formula as well as a recent increase in funding that will significantly benefit our school district. Nate Garland brings a commitment to serve, paired with the legal expertise he possesses as assistant corporation counsel for the city of Auburn. We are so fortunate these two young men are willing to give of their time and talent for the families and school district employees in our community! Please consider joining me in voting for Ian and Nate on May 18.