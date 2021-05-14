 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote Phillips, Garland for Auburn board
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Vote Phillips, Garland for Auburn board

{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support of Ian Phillips and Nate Garland for the Auburn school board election on May 18. I first met Ian over 10 years ago when he visited my students at Genesee Elementary School to talk with them about how they could effectively advocate for change as student leaders. I have continued to be impressed with his dedication and professionalism. During his first term as a school board member Ian spearheaded a District Advocacy Committee of community members, teachers and students that resulted in both an increased awareness of inequities in the state funding formula as well as a recent increase in funding that will significantly benefit our school district. Nate Garland brings a commitment to serve, paired with the legal expertise he possesses as assistant corporation counsel for the city of Auburn. We are so fortunate these two young men are willing to give of their time and talent for the families and school district employees in our community! Please consider joining me in voting for Ian and Nate on May 18.

Anne Mlod

Auburn

Anne Mlod is a librarian in the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News