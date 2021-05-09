Letter: Vote Phillips, Garland for Auburn board

I have known Ian Phillips since we were kids. In fact, we happened to live on the same street and graduated together. It is ironic how life has come full circle and we both now sit on the AECSD school board.

Ian is engrossed in the community we live in. He takes pride in being from Auburn and gives back in any way he can. When the pandemic started and many of our lives were turned upside down, Ian organized an effort that helped and uplifted many Auburnians and, in turn, supported countless local small businesses. He cares about people.

Almost three years ago, Ian invited me to join a committee he created through the school board, the Advocacy Committee. It has been my pleasure to work side by side with him, but more importantly, to see how much he cares about advocating for our Auburn students. He is a tireless champion for our children and staff, alike. We are lucky to have him in our community, and I fully support his run for a second term on the AECSD school board.

Nate Garland has made an incredible impact on the city of Auburn and Cayuga County for some time. Upon returning to the community with his wife and two children, Nate jumped right in to public service. First, as an assistant district attorney for the county, and currently, as assistant corporation counsel for the city.