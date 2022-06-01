Letter: Vote to protect your community this fall

Every person in our country deserves to be safe in their homes, neighborhoods, churches, and schools. Every child, no matter black, white, Asian or Native American deserves the protection of the adults who are responsible for creating a safe community where they can learn and grow. Though we are divided in many ways, we can agree on protecting children.

Since the recent tragic shooting of innocent school children and teachers in Texas, I wondered about the safety of our own local schools. Public schools are required to hold practice drills to prepare for possible violence. But what are our elected leaders doing to ensure safety in our schools?

Our New York state Legislature has passed laws to protect us from gun violence, including background checks for gun purchases and protecting families from gun violence. The State Police are working to stem the flow of illegal firearms. To my horror I found that our local state senator, Pam Helming and New York state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow have both voted no to every gun safety proposal that came to a vote since 2018. Worse, they voted no on the law that prohibits guns on school campuses!

Ensuring the safety of our communities and schools is not a priority for these two. They cater to pressure from their political party and devalue the lives of children and their families. They are up for re-election in November and do not deserve our votes. We must elect people who put our safety first.

Mary Rehor

Williamson

