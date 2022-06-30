Letter: Vote to restore abortion rights

Thank goodness that, at least for now, the women and girls in my life have a the right to be pro-choice. Should any of them need an abortion after receiving the proper consultation, they can, be it by way of the abortion pill or the medical procedure.

But let’s not forget, Viagra, Cialis, Roman and other male enhancement drugs are becoming more apparent on the air waves. So it is not surprising to see the efforts to prevent women from having autonomy over their body but allow full autonomy for men who want to enhance their selfish desires. Going back to era of women being barefoot and pregnant! Let me clear, not all men misuse these drugs for self-gratification at the expense of a woman or a child but for a genuine medical issue.

Now, the majority on the Supreme Court who have made this ruling of overturning Roe, are men. Three judges, nominated by Trump, who have lied under oath that Roe v Wade was settled law, should be censured. Chief Justice Roberts needs to wrangle the rookies in and give them a dress down and a reprimand. Lying to Congress is a crime and Kavanaugh couldn’t keep his composure, which should have disqualified his nomination.

So, until Roe v. Wade or other similar lawsuits are won again, get out to register, ask the candidates the very hard questions of their position on abortion, vote in every level of government and continue to ask the questions.

R.L. Searles

Sennett

