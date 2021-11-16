Letter: Votes should decide who fills Auburn seat

Ignorance and disorder represents Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education! Upon reading about the recent interaction of our board of education, Mr. Phillips clearly exhibits an unscholarliness for democracy, as he attempts to lead a catastrophic, confused board of education. We fill vacant school board seats via votes cast. Candidates receiving most amount of votes, simply win an elected school board seat. It does not get more clear and easy to comprehend. That, Mr. Phillips, is pure democracy, stop with always self-anointing your continued ignorance, it reveals a lack of eighth grade civic lessons one uses for a lifetime for Auburn citizenry responsibility. When you are through improving, you are through.