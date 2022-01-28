Letter: Wake up before our democracy is gone

If there was a time for Americans to wake up ... it's now! Indeed ... the handwriting is no longer on the wall ... it's fallen to the floor! Our democracy is being threatened.

The answer is obvious to those whose eyes have remained open to what many of the wealthy are doing ... besides sending big fat checks to Republicans. (It is also obvious that two Democrats have gotten them also!) Indeed we now have overwhelming proof that politicians can be easily bought off! (But then we're really not that surprised are we?)

But what's also happening is proof that the fat cats are up to something! (I'll give you three guesses as to what ... but the last two guesses don't count!)

It's important to go back to when the fat cats benefited greatly during Donald Trump's term in office. Then it should also be easy to understand why their choice for the next president in 2024 be Mr. Trump!

It's obvious that those same same fat cats would prefer that their choice for president be someone who can't spell "IQ" and because Mr. Trump can't – then he's their choice to be in the White House. (He'll again be their puppet!)

The chaos going on for over two years in our country has had a numbing effect on most Americans! The virus has caused nothing but a lot of havoc (including what will end up causing the death of one million Americans!). The crime rate has been going up almost everywhere, folks are marching in great numbers for many valid reasons, etc. Obviously folks just have not been able to be bothered with what's really going on behind the scenes in Washington!

But the chaos of what's been happening has also made it possible for the fat cats to move forward with their scheme ... and it will happen unless Americans wake up and become aware that democracy is being threatened like never before!

Joyce H. Smith-Moore

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0