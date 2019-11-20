It seems ironic and a bit hypocritical that on Nov. 9 most of the free and democratic countries of the world, including us, made remembrance and celebration for the 30-year anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. It is also around this same date of Nov. 9 that certain departments of our government, under command order by Donald Trump, quietly resumed construction of a planned wall that will extend the whole length of our southern border.
To understand the irony and hypocrisy of this resumed construction it must be remembered that it was Ronald Reagan, a Republican president whom most loyal Republicans regard as being the truest personification of who and what a Republican president should be, who cajoled and exhorted Mikhail Gorbachev, the supreme leader of the then-Soviet Union, and finally called him out on the world stage by saying to him: “Mr. Gorbachev, Tear. Down. This. Wall!” A short time later Mr. Gorbachev did not order Russian troops to interfere when citizens from both East and West Germany began to stream over the wall, through check points, and dance in the streets while tearing down the wall with whatever tools that had — even using their bare hands. Republican President Ronald Reagan is rightly given credit for being a major impetus for the social movement that pushed to tear down the wall.
We now have a Republican president, one who is being impeached by members of our House of Representatives, and is obsessed with erecting a wall in our country. A wall that, if we the people allow Donald Trump to defy the legislative branch of our government and continue to steal money from the defense department to build it, will essentially be a barrier dividing the whole two contiguous continents of North and South America. Many counties of South America are beginning to build good diplomatic and trade relationships with Russia, China and other countries that may not have our best interests at heart. We should also be building such relationships with these countries, not putting up a wall between us.
Furthermore, and quite simply, if our country continues to drift toward a dictatorship, as it is doing under the presidency of Donald Trump, in the not-to-distant future, a wall across our southern border could well serve to keep us in — as the people of the former Soviet Union discovered what a wall can do.
James Armstrong
Auburn