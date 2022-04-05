Letter: War shows limits of nuclear power

Please contact your senators and your congressman and ask him/her to support this legislation to stop imports of Russian-refined nuclear fuel for our power plants.

According to legislation introduced by Representative Stauber, R-Minnesota, as of March 25 anyway when bills were introduced in the House and Senate to stop the importation, we were still paying Putin millions of dollars to support his evil war. We imported 34 million pounds of enriched fuel from Russia between 2016 and 2020.

It is high time we stopped making more high level rad waste with no place to safely store it anyway. Let’s stop subsidizing nukes now. We MUST move towards sustainable and self sufficient renewable sources of power generation as we increase the efficiency of our homes, cars and factories. Let's subsidize net zero houses instead of rad waste that was generated by Russian nuclear fuel.

First stop importing Russian fuel. Pass legislation now. Our allies are cutting their use of Russian gas and oil. We can do no less.

Second move asap away from nuclear power as a “bridge” to develop truly sustainable sources of energy. Preferably “home grown” sources! Please ask your representative and Senators to support this ban.

Susan P. Gateley

Sterling

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0