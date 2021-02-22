Letter: Warm memories of pierogi sales in Auburn

The article about St. Hyacinth church pierogi sales brought back wonderful memories to me. I grew up in the 1950s on Pulaski Street and attended St. Hyacinth school kindergarten through eighth grade. Almost every single Friday my mother would send me or one of my sisters down the street to pick up our evening dinner. So very delicious! And the kind ladies would always hand us and extra one to eat on our way home.

I have not been back to Auburn in a long time, but on one of my last visits I visited the St. Hyacinth Parish picnic. I of course had a plate of pierogi.

Thank you for bringing back a wonderful memory. One more thing, my uncle, Julian Mahunik donated a commercial mixer to the cafeteria kitchen where the pierogis were made. If memory serves me well that may have been the very early stages of upgrading the facility a bit.

Jacqueline Dec Massoth

Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii

