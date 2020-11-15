Letter: Watching democracy up close is inspiring

Many folks have low expectations of government, and some feel that government should stay out of our lives as much as possible. As a first-time poll worker on Election Day, I saw an essential government function — the administration of the voting process — functioning smoothly and with great integrity.
I did not know what it would be like to spend 17 hours (yes!) at a polling site on Nov. 3, checking voters into the electronic poll book or helping them feed their confidential ballots into the machine. It was indeed a grueling day. But also a gratifying one.
I saw my county neighbors exercising the most fundamental right of living in a democracy. And I saw the highly structured and secure voting process up close. Our site manager was well trained. The BOE staff responded rapidly when we had questions. Voter confidentiality was carefully protected. Any kind of problem — from mobility impairment to being unable to identify someone in the registration roster — was handled with kindness, professionalism and caution.
This experience was a kind of civics lesson. It helped me understand how secure our voting system is in Cayuga County and how committed the county Board of Elections is to running a safe, smooth, fair and efficient operation. I wish every high school student could work the polls for a few hours as part of their civics class. Hmm, do they even take civics any more? High schoolers — and almost anyone — would be well served to observe the voting system up close and to appreciate how much hard work goes into running an election.
One truly pleasurable aspect of the 17 hours I spent in my assigned poll site was that there was never any acrimony, rudeness or partisan sparring. Poll workers are required to be evenly split — two Republicans and two Democrats. We all got along well together and our voting public was friendly and respectful of each other, even as we all knew this was a tense and charged election. I was proud of being a Cayuga County resident.
Rebecca Ruggles
Aurora
