Letter: Watching democracy up close is inspiring

Many folks have low expectations of government, and some feel that government should stay out of our lives as much as possible. As a first-time poll worker on Election Day, I saw an essential government function — the administration of the voting process — functioning smoothly and with great integrity.

I did not know what it would be like to spend 17 hours (yes!) at a polling site on Nov. 3, checking voters into the electronic poll book or helping them feed their confidential ballots into the machine. It was indeed a grueling day. But also a gratifying one.

I saw my county neighbors exercising the most fundamental right of living in a democracy. And I saw the highly structured and secure voting process up close. Our site manager was well trained. The BOE staff responded rapidly when we had questions. Voter confidentiality was carefully protected. Any kind of problem — from mobility impairment to being unable to identify someone in the registration roster — was handled with kindness, professionalism and caution.