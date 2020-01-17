Letter: We all need to stand up to hate

My father grew up in the Netherlands during World War 2. Though he didn’t like to speak of it often, he would occasionally tell us stories about seeing the Jews on the trains, and the awful and dehumanizing way in which they were treated. Occasionally he would talk about eating tulip bulbs and potatoes since they were the only source of food. This experience in his childhood gave him great compassion for all people, especially the marginalized. He later became a doctor and opened clinics in the poorer areas of our city where health care options were limited. But the horrors he experienced, the hunger he endured, and the way the Jewish people were treated by other human beings haunted him all his life until he finally took his life in his early 60s.
Recently anti-Semitism has been in the news at Syracuse University and in various other places in our area. Dana Balter, who is running for Congress, has also been the target of anti-Semitic taunts. The dangers of using anti-Semitic taunts and language in our educational and political settings are frightening. From history, we know the horrors that can emerge when this becomes acceptable or even tolerated.
All the great religions and faith traditions of the world, including Judaism, Islam and Christianity, warn us that we must move beyond hatred and hate speech if we want to create a safe place for all, including ourselves and our children. Hate breeds hate and hate can justify violence.
You may not like someone’s politics or what they say, but to attack anyone based on religion, nationality, skin color, who they voted for, a flag they fly, leads only to anger, frustration, and emotional reactions which are dangerous and destabilizing for society and for our country.
The horrors of WW2 are very real and we must keep them in our collective memory or we risk reliving them again and again, much to the detriment of our communities, our families, our children and grandchildren. Speak up for those who are taunted, do not tolerate it, and be very aware of when you may be inadvertently using hate speech yourself.
We are an enlightened society, rational disagreement around issues is constructive, but hate speech indicates a lower functioning thought pattern and is destructive. All of us are responsible for eliminating and preventing the horrors of hate and creating a kinder, gentler world for our children and grandchildren.
Barb E. Blom
Aurora