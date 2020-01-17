Letter: We all need to stand up to hate

My father grew up in the Netherlands during World War 2. Though he didn’t like to speak of it often, he would occasionally tell us stories about seeing the Jews on the trains, and the awful and dehumanizing way in which they were treated. Occasionally he would talk about eating tulip bulbs and potatoes since they were the only source of food. This experience in his childhood gave him great compassion for all people, especially the marginalized. He later became a doctor and opened clinics in the poorer areas of our city where health care options were limited. But the horrors he experienced, the hunger he endured, and the way the Jewish people were treated by other human beings haunted him all his life until he finally took his life in his early 60s.