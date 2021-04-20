Letter: We are a nation of immigrants

My letter is in response to Lucy Cacciotti's letter published in the Easter Sunday letter.

You blame President Biden for your lack of freedom, mask wearing and isolation. It was our governor who mandated this. Easter travel hasn't helped.

And you think the immigrants coming in are the reason for the virus spreading and rioting in our streets? They have been held since they entered. Spring breaks and sports opening up is what has spread the virus. Syracuse University had around 100 cases. Do you watch the news or read the paper? I don't think so.

As for immigrants, where did your family come from? They came from another country, so we all came from immigrants. The true Americans are Native Americans.

Trump started the hate in this country. Why did he tell the Proud Boys to stand down and stand by? No president should say that! He had plans for the riot at the Capitol. That's very clear.

It's time to stop the "first step" references in your letters. It's been there in at least 10 of them. Come up with something new.

My father told me we are all just people trying to make our way in life. He was right.

Barbara Butts

Springport

