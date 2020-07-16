Letter: We are accountable for all our actions

As our summer is here, with very hot weather, our country faces a crisis with racism, COVID-19 and unemployment/the economy. The COVID-19 pandemic is a very serious problem. The American people don't seem to think so. I see the young people with no masks, no social distance at all. Look at the spike up in cases that has occurred throughout the country. When are the American people going to take this pandemic seriously? Over July, all beaches were packed full because the politicians want to make money. The whole world is infected. Politics at its worst. It started with President Trump, who he thinks he is a dictator, above the law. He is not.
Racism, hate and jealously is the worst thing a person can have. It will destroy you. It has a history of destruction.
Remember this: On Aug. 8, 1974, President Nixon's last words were: "Those who hate you never win unless you hate them. Then, you destroy yourself." He knew this so well. Other great leaders were killed of because of hate and jealousy: Abraham Lincoln, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Medgar Evers, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy. These men were killed because of hate, racism and jealousy.
I, too, experienced hate, racism and jealousy. Playing basketball with an all-Black team, I received hate mail, notes over my locker, hate notes on my car. It was just playing basketball because we won a lot.
To protesters, it is time to stop marching, setting fires, shooting, stealing, looting, and make a difference by speaking out, going to the voting booth this fall.
Remember this: If there was ever a time for discipline and respect of law to be passed, this is the time. You only learn at home first. Be parents; teach the kids the right way of life.
President Trump, act like a leader, not a dictator. We are all accountable for everything we say and do. It is all written down.
God bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn
