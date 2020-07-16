Letter: We are accountable for all our actions

As our summer is here, with very hot weather, our country faces a crisis with racism, COVID-19 and unemployment/the economy. The COVID-19 pandemic is a very serious problem. The American people don't seem to think so. I see the young people with no masks, no social distance at all. Look at the spike up in cases that has occurred throughout the country. When are the American people going to take this pandemic seriously? Over July, all beaches were packed full because the politicians want to make money. The whole world is infected. Politics at its worst. It started with President Trump, who he thinks he is a dictator, above the law. He is not.