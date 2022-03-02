Letter: We are too distracted to care about Ukraine

In the past, Americans have always rallied to protest our government’s hasty commitment to war, especially when it is done for personal presidential political reasons.

The Congress nearly impeached James Polk for provoking the Mexican-American war. There was massive anti-European war sentiment surrounding both World War I and World War II. Student protests surrounding the Vietnam War are still within our memories. Many people pushed back against George W. Bush’s flimsy excuse of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

But today it is likely the American people will not lift a finger to stand with Ukrainian-Americans who protest both the actions of Putin and the inaction of Biden, because we have lost memory of our own national history.

Also, if the carnage is not happening to our own families, our own neighborhoods or churches or workplaces, we could care less.

But even if we knew our history, and cared about others, we would still be unmoved. We are so mired in our own personal addictions and programs to pamper our personalities, we can no longer move our feet.

I am submitting this letter to the editor as a frequent Auburn-area visitor.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0