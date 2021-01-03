Letter: We can overcome Trump and the virus

The presidential election is over and President-elect Joe Biden won this election. President Trump claims fraud, and all kinds of crooked returns. He has had lawsuits filed, and almost all of them thrown out. The Supreme Court even threw one out. They were a Republican majority. Even Republicans in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina have not found any fraud or crooked work. The Electoral College cast votes, Biden 306, Trump 232. It is all over, my fellow Americans. The people have spoken; we have a new president on Jan. 20 — Joe Biden — and a new vice president — Kamala Harris. Majority leader in the Senate, Sen. Mitch McConnell, has finally accepted Joe Biden. Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani won't ever accept Joe Biden at all. The Republicans had 126 in the House try to overturn the election, most of all, destroy our democracy. Our democracy works no matter who wins elections.
Stimulus: We need a stimulus package to help people put food on the table, pay their rent or mortgages. Get more for unemployment for these people right now.
Business: Help these people with their business to keep afloat. We had 850,000 people sign up for unemployment one week recently. The do-nothing Republicans were again playing politics and holding the American people hostage. The Republicans in Congress are all for the rich; the facts don't lie by the Republicans do.
COVID-19: The COVID virus has spiked so much and Trump has done nothing at all. He has lied time after time about COVID-19. He now wants to take credit for getting vaccines. Who cares about if you are a Republican or Democrat, as long as you get vaccines? That is crazy talk.
Remember this: My fellow Americans, there is nothing we can't do, when we put our minds to it. We can do this not because it is easy, because it is hard. Please wear a mask and do distancing. Pay attention to what the doctor tells you. Pray to God to conquer this virus.
God bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn