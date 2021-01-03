Letter: We can overcome Trump and the virus

The presidential election is over and President-elect Joe Biden won this election. President Trump claims fraud, and all kinds of crooked returns. He has had lawsuits filed, and almost all of them thrown out. The Supreme Court even threw one out. They were a Republican majority. Even Republicans in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina have not found any fraud or crooked work. The Electoral College cast votes, Biden 306, Trump 232. It is all over, my fellow Americans. The people have spoken; we have a new president on Jan. 20 — Joe Biden — and a new vice president — Kamala Harris. Majority leader in the Senate, Sen. Mitch McConnell, has finally accepted Joe Biden. Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani won't ever accept Joe Biden at all. The Republicans had 126 in the House try to overturn the election, most of all, destroy our democracy. Our democracy works no matter who wins elections.