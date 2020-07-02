Letter: We can't be silent on systemic racism

Poplar Ridge Friends are grieved and disturbed by the public manifestation of the unequal lives of Black people in America. The systemic racism that has led to the blatant examples of police brutality against the black community, has shocked us. Systemic racism has also led to the poverty, unequal educational opportunities and lack of adequate health care and therefore to disproportionate suffering in the black community. We cannot remain silent.

We stand by our witness to the equality of all persons. We are led to reaffirm our commitment to advocacy for justice and equality for Black people and for all people of color in the United States.

We recognize that we have much to learn as to how best to advocate for equal treatment of persons of color and we need to start, as individuals and collectively, by seriously listening to those communities, as well to our inner guide, to see a way forward. We recognize that this will likely be an uncomfortable situation as we will need to face our own white privilege and complicity in the systems that oppress others. We commit ourselves to do this work.