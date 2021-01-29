Letter: We can't have unity without accountability

Here are two truths about the 2020 election.

Biden won, fair and square.

The election was not rigged.

Mr. Trump refused to accept either one. In defiance of facts and reality, he declared himself the winner. Those two sentences, of only five words each, stand between a peaceful transfer of power and insurrection.

Mr. Trump used his power over the GOP to insist that they support his Big Lie. Even after the failed legal challenges, even after the recounts that changed nothing, even after his own cybersecurity official declared this the most secure election in history, Trump continued ot declare he’d won. Even after the Supreme Court denied to hear his case, even after AG Barr declared there was no evidence of rigging, even after the Board of Electors certified the election in favor of Biden, Trump insisted there was fraud. Even after the revelation of Trump’s effort to bully the GA Secretary of State to illegally “find 11,000 votes,” most Republicans still support Trump’s refusal to concede.

The insurrection that occurred Jan. 6 was supported and perpetrated by Trump, his lies about the election, and his over-zealous supporters. Now, after being impeached again, GOP leaders are arguing for UNITY without accepting responsibility.