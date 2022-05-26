 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: We could be headed toward WWIII

In reference to the Supreme Court's first draft, and the US reaction to it:

The American public reacted like a bunch of idiots acting as if the world is going to end. Well, let me tell you, it is not. The sun will come up in the East, and it will set even after this ruling in the West.

We talked about the war going on in Ukraine, all the killing. However are we any different than Putin or Russia? In WWII we acted like big shots fighting the Japanese and the Nazis, but our African Americans were not good enough to fight along side of the whites. Bigotry and Jim Crow were still the order of the day even then.

I read somewhere several years ago from Mary the Blessed Mother that if the world will not turn away from abortion there will be World War III.

William Hopkins

Auburn

