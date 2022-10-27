Letter: We don't need fracking or Tenney

The Republican candidate for the newly formed New York state 24th Congressional District, Claudia Tenney, is in favor of fracking. In fact she is so much in favor that this August as the representative of the current 22nd District she introduced a bill, America Energy is Global Security Act, that would withhold federal funds from certain grants unless New York state repeals the statewide ban on hydraulic fracturing. The statewide ban was put in place in 2015 due to the efforts of many of us in the Finger Lakes region. We understand that the short term energy benefits of fracking can result in devastating impacts to our water resources. The danger to agriculture, tourism, recreation and the health of our citizens far exceed any temporary energy gain.