Letter: We don't need fracking or Tenney

The Republican candidate for the newly formed New York state 24th Congressional District, Claudia Tenney, is in favor of fracking. In fact she is so much in favor that this August as the representative of the current 22nd District she introduced a bill, America Energy is Global Security Act, that would withhold federal funds from certain grants unless New York state repeals the statewide ban on hydraulic fracturing. The statewide ban was put in place in 2015 due to the efforts of many of us in the Finger Lakes region. We understand that the short term energy benefits of fracking can result in devastating impacts to our water resources. The danger to agriculture, tourism, recreation and the health of our citizens far exceed any temporary energy gain.
The new New York state 24th Congressional District extends from Cayuga County in the east to Lockport in the west, encompassing many of the Finger Lakes and portions of Lake Ontario and Erie shorelines. Our representative should be someone who sees the protection of our lakes as a primary responsibility. Claudia Tenney does not!
People are also reading…
I urge anyone who feels as I do to get the message out regarding the upcoming race. Contact your friends and family that live in this very, large new district; post on social media. The best thing you can do is vote for Steve Holden to represent the 24th Congressional District.
Patricia Beer
Auburn