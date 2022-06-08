Letter: We have power to change the world

We should each care for all sustainably. First care for yourself, your family and then others. Respect yourself and others. This requires balancing the care for all with our available resources using our knowledge. Science and humility must continue to develop our knowledge with the help of others.

The current local, national, and global related problems of climate change, health, and violence may all be dealt with using the Taoist principles of compassion, frugality and humility. By eating vegan, we reduce our carbon footprint or carbon dioxide production by 50%, reduce our water consumption by 50%, and reduce our grain consumption by 40 lbs. per day. Healthy vegan diets, such as Whole Food Plant Based Diet (WFPBD), reduce- heart disease, cancer, obesity, and adult type diabetes. By walking, bicycling, and using mass transit more we save on oil and gasoline while reducing pollution. With more safe exercise we also reduce heart disease, obesity, and adult type diabetes. Using clean, low-cost electricity such as solar, wind, and low impact hydroelectric power we also reduce air pollution and thus heart and lung disease. Using preventive health care for all will help reduce the 690,000 deaths from heart disease, the 600,000 deaths from cancer, the 415,000 deaths from COVID-19, and the 100,000 deaths from drug overdoses in the US in 2021. Guns in the United States (US) kill about 40,000 people per year with about 24,000 of those deaths from suicide. By caring for ourselves and others with basic human needs and cost-effective health care for our bodies and minds, we may try to help each of us to reach our potential for good and avoid destruction of that potential.