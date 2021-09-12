Letter: We have power to weaken COVID

I look at the people in this country — take last weekend when they jammed into football stadiums and, I can only assume, bars and clubs after, as if there wasn't a nationwide pandemic.

I look at the Texas leadership, with nearly 2,000 people dying from Covid each week, concerning themselves with restricting choice and voting instead of a simple mask mandate, dealing with a ravaged health care system and ever-present death.

I wonder at a significant number of people in this "Greatest of all Nations" who so wish to believe lies and disinformation that they have actually begun to construct an alternative reality from which they and their children may never escape.

My point of view and the view of science is that there is no defeating COVID-19, just as there is no defeating the flu. Covid will be around in 10 years, just as it is now, but to what degree can only be determined the actions humans take or do not take.

It has taken 100 years for the world's population to develop the antibodies to limit the flu's destructive capabilities. It doesn't have to take 100 years for COVID, but if we do not go with science, it will.

And hospitals will continue to be overwhelmed and the dead will continue to pile up, regardless of which reality a person chooses.