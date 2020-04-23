Letter: We must all stop offending God

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are all struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, and if you are like me, being partially confined to our homes, have had a lot of time to think — and pray — which hopefully all of us are doing.

We are asking God to help us end the pandemic. In His mercy, hopefully He will listen even though we have greatly offended Him over the years, i.e ...

In 1962, we threw him out of our schools and colleges, abortion made legal in 1972; more recently the evils of drugs, pornography, human trafficking, child and spousal abuse, anti-Semitism, blasphemy, sexual immorality, euthanasia, persecution of Christians, and the list could go on and on.

But in my opinion, I think the last straw was the evil of partial birth abortion where a baby is born and the mother and doctor opt to have it killed or deny it nourishment or care. In Matthew's Gospel, Chapter 25:40, Jesus basically says that whatever is done to the least of His people, you do to Him. Please, please pray for His divine mercy (Divine Mercy Sunday was April 19).

God help us and forgive us!

Jean De Joy

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0