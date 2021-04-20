Letter: We must cherish our Owasco Lake

I think Owasco Lake is our No. 1 blessing which too few local people go visit. It’s so great living in Cayuga County — especially because of Owasco Lake. I say what’s better than a sunny day when any of us can really relish reading (excuse my alliteration) magazines, books and of course our Citizen on the beach at Emerson Park?

The “crime” (in my opinion) is that so few Auburnians go up to the lake to enjoy Cayuga County’s Godsend. Open your eyes; we have a great hometown with free R and R: walking, boating and of course swimming in Owasco Lake!

Why do you think this is? I have been swimming in— water skiing and sailing on — the water of our lake for the last six decades. Zebra mussels and algae I avoid and pray I won’t capsize my sunfish sailboat in possible problem spots this coming summer.

Call me crazy, but I miss the good ol’ days of Deauville Park — everything except that treacherous Hammer. At age 12, I foolishly got on it after some kid dared me to “ride the Hammer.” Dad heard my screams from mid-air and actually had the machine stopped to get me off!