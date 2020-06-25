Letter: We must heal the country from racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I recently wrote an article on racism in the United States. It has been here since the Civil War. President Abraham Lincoln saved the Union and freed the slaves. The South has never forgotten the Civil War and freeing the slaves. I know the South pretty good. I have family on my mother's side in Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia and southern Pennsylvania. It is better than it used to be but it is racist yet today.

President Trump goes to West Virginia a lot, Why? Because his base supporters are there. White supremacists, KKK. The president has not shown leadership on racism at all. He should come out and condemn racism, but he won't. What president Trump and VP Mike Pence should try and do is this: Have a special meeting with the following people. Invite the Black caucus, invite Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Whip Kevin McCarthy, invite Madam Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, invite Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.