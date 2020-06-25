Letter: We must heal the country from racism

I recently wrote an article on racism in the United States. It has been here since the Civil War. President Abraham Lincoln saved the Union and freed the slaves. The South has never forgotten the Civil War and freeing the slaves. I know the South pretty good. I have family on my mother's side in Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia and southern Pennsylvania. It is better than it used to be but it is racist yet today.
President Trump goes to West Virginia a lot, Why? Because his base supporters are there. White supremacists, KKK. The president has not shown leadership on racism at all. He should come out and condemn racism, but he won't. What president Trump and VP Mike Pence should try and do is this: Have a special meeting with the following people. Invite the Black caucus, invite Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Whip Kevin McCarthy, invite Madam Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, invite Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Let's sit down and try to iron out and heal this country from racism. It starts with racist police officers that don't care because they think they are above the law. Look at the man in Buffalo pushed by two arrogant racist cops. The man left on sidewalk bleeding, went to hospital in critical condition. These two should be thrown off the force. It makes it real hard for good police officers. A few bad apples spoil the bunch for the good ones. I totally disagree with defund the police force. That's crazy.
You have a right to protest, I support that. I don't support breaking windows, looting, setting fires. Those people want something for nothing. Antifa is a group of troublemakers that were involved in these protests. There were a lot of good peaceful protests and they are right to do so, I support that.
President Trump and the do-nothing Republican Senate has to show leadership. He's interested in the Wall Street Journal. Don't forget FOX, they always support him no matter what. Sen. Murkowski and Mitt Romney spoke out against Trump and his former cabinet member. The do-nothing Republicans never supported former President Barack Obama on anything. It was no on everything. Mitch O'Connell and Eric Cantor said they were going to try and make him a one-term president when he was sworn in. Why? Because he was the first African American president, that's why.
Remember this, you churchgoers. Wake up. Can't you see Trump has lied to us all through his presidency? You just wanted your two conservative judges on the Supreme Court. The American people voted you in and we can vote you out. Let's get this great country healed from COVID-19 and racism.
God help us all.
God bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn
