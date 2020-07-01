Letter: We must learn from history on racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in response to Andrew Dennison’s letter of June 26. At Saturday's Listening Session on Social Justice, I spoke about the need for all government officials to become educated about the conditions of all of their constituents and the relationship of those conditions to social justice. Mr. Dennison, as an elected official, also mentioned the need to learn from history.

Here are two historical and one contemporary source that Mr. Dennison might consult for his own education. First, Michael Harrington’s exploration of poverty in America in 1962, "The Other America." Many of the national conditions and processes which made poverty more invisible which Harrington identifies apply to our Cayuga County communities: rural poverty, urban renewal, our beautiful Finger Lakes environment distracting us from the poverty.

Second, Mr. Dennison should consult the 1968 Kerner Commission report on urban riots which found that institutional racism and poverty were driving forces in inner-city violence. This commission concluded that we were heading toward “two Americas, one Black and one White”!

Finally, Mr. Dennison should consult the recent Washington Post report on differences between the worlds of Black and White America in 2020: "Black and White America by the Numbers (2020)." This is where the Kerner Commission said we were going!