Letter: We must not ignore the laws of God
YOUR VIEW

Letter: We must not ignore the laws of God

Our enigma:

If God laid down the Ten Commandments, why do we feel we are the exception!?

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

