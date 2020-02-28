Letter: We must overcome Dictator Trump

Someone said he is the "chief law enforcement officer of the country," or words to that effect. Many commentaries from various news outlets have provided snippets of our liar-in-chief’s reasoning for his pardons and commutations. Since Trump’s vocabulary is extremely limited, it is no surprise to hear him say that so and so was “treated very unfairly,“ “he’s a really great guy that has done so much good things," “I know ... personally and it’s horrible how badly he’s been treated.” I guess when someone who has been tried, convicted and sentenced for corruption, Trump sees an opportunity to pardon them.
My belief is although the person was caught, the fact that the crime was misuse of money for their own gain, he is Trump’s new friend to help him (Trump) embolden his own financial misdeeds. Somewhere, the enemies of Trump’s enemies are his friend: Putin, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and the list goes on. That’s criminals vs. criminals for the money jackpot!
So if Trump loses reelection, where are his campaign donations going to go? Are the RNC and/or the agency overseeing campaign finance laws keeping a microscopic eye on all the millions the Trump campaign has received? I mean Trump just pardoned a few convicts for their corruption activities. Some have made enormous donations to Trump and now these pardons. Who is beholden to who? It’s kinda like Ukraine and US financial assistance replay with different jerseys.
As for all the Republicans senators, excluding Mitt Romney, and most of the Republicans in the House, we should serve them crows from Auburn, a two-folded solution.
I and (I know of) others wish Trump was gone yesterday! He is our nation’s most dangerous, viscous and contemptible enemy! Unfortunately he probably has an escape plan for any criminal or illegal charges. Does this remind you of another famous German dictator with the funny mustache? Since everything is all about him, does his plan include Mitch McConnell, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Devon Nunes, Lindsey Graham, his impeachment defense team and imps? Who‘s paying for Trump’s legal fees? When Dictator Trump falls from grace and he will, the swamp will be no longer. At least one can hope.
R.L. Searles
Sennett