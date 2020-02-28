Letter: We must overcome Dictator Trump

Someone said he is the "chief law enforcement officer of the country," or words to that effect. Many commentaries from various news outlets have provided snippets of our liar-in-chief’s reasoning for his pardons and commutations. Since Trump’s vocabulary is extremely limited, it is no surprise to hear him say that so and so was “treated very unfairly,“ “he’s a really great guy that has done so much good things," “I know ... personally and it’s horrible how badly he’s been treated.” I guess when someone who has been tried, convicted and sentenced for corruption, Trump sees an opportunity to pardon them.

My belief is although the person was caught, the fact that the crime was misuse of money for their own gain, he is Trump’s new friend to help him (Trump) embolden his own financial misdeeds. Somewhere, the enemies of Trump’s enemies are his friend: Putin, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and the list goes on. That’s criminals vs. criminals for the money jackpot!