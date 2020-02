What is the one thing we can all agree on?

I believe it is the freedom to pray and worship in our own way without fear of being attacked by certain segments of the population.

The current assaults on religious freedom and laws allowing them to plead all sorts of excuses must be repealed, and they should be held responsible for their heinous acts.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

