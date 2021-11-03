Letter: We must restore civility to dialogue

There are many “truisms” in the English language, such as: “He who hesitates is lost” or “A fool and his money are soon parted.” One I think of a lot lately is: “It is better to be thought a fool and remain silent than to speak up and remove all doubt.” What I’m getting at are the profanity-laced flags, signs and bumper stickers like the ones displayed on Frances Street, West Lake Road, the very large display in Eldridge and stickers on trucks I’ve seen around town.

I’m am in no position to judge whether any of the individuals who express their views in such vulgar and profane ways are “smart,” “stupid” or “somewhere in between.” What I can say with absolute certainty is the actions in themselves are vile and ignorant. I can express my opinions without being insulting, vulgar or profane.

The former president has given credibility to behaving badly by his own actions. Whenever he spoke he insulted and denigrated someone, lied constantly while expounding on the “Great I Am.” Right behind him have been vast army of boot lickers in the Congress, Senate and red state politics. It is upsetting to think that so many people have bought into the Big Lie and follow a man who is a despicable human being by any measure and who is interested solely in his own aggrandizement.

How does being insulting and confrontational add to the greater good? What does profanity add to the betterment of our society or how do these actions align with President Lincoln appealing to a wounded nation to “follow their better angels”? We are every bit as divided now as we were during the Civil War, maybe even more so. To add insult to injury, Fox and Fox Wanna-be Networks are on every day fanning the flames of division, giving legs to conspiracy theories and pushing the Big Lie. Trump and minions attempted a coup and are still actively trying to take over the nation by any means possible. Meanwhile on the home front small-minded people express themselves in vulgar and insulting ways.

How do we become one nation again? How do we restore civility and use good faith bargaining to come to the middle to stay strong and free?

Walt Kelly in his comic strip “Pogo” said it best; “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

Ernie DeCaro

Auburn

