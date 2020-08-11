Letter: We must rise up through the elections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law and order does not exist where terror is the authority.

In the past few weeks we have seen people abducted by unidentified armed agents and thrown into unmarked vans, violence committed to journalists and medical personnel, and escalating violence at protest sites.

Everyone that I have spoken with recently has expressed their fear of a government willing to do this. Everyone agrees that it is wrong and that we live under threat of abduction for expressing ourselves.

Yet the president, claiming to be acting for law and order, decided that he would not only maintain these gestapo-like tactics, he wanted to expand their use to other cities.

This is on top of people of color being afraid of interacting with police, not knowing if they would be arrested, beaten or killed for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

We’ve seen the lists of people of color suffering from brutal police interactions. We’ve seen the contemptible treatment of asylum seekers, Native people and the LGBTQ community.

Who else has that talk with a parent about being careful when interacting with cops so they don’t get killed?

That is a state of terror.