Letter: We must rise up through the elections

Law and order does not exist where terror is the authority.
In the past few weeks we have seen people abducted by unidentified armed agents and thrown into unmarked vans, violence committed to journalists and medical personnel, and escalating violence at protest sites.
Everyone that I have spoken with recently has expressed their fear of a government willing to do this. Everyone agrees that it is wrong and that we live under threat of abduction for expressing ourselves.
Yet the president, claiming to be acting for law and order, decided that he would not only maintain these gestapo-like tactics, he wanted to expand their use to other cities.
This is on top of people of color being afraid of interacting with police, not knowing if they would be arrested, beaten or killed for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
We’ve seen the lists of people of color suffering from brutal police interactions. We’ve seen the contemptible treatment of asylum seekers, Native people and the LGBTQ community.
Who else has that talk with a parent about being careful when interacting with cops so they don’t get killed?
That is a state of terror.
It is natural for the people of this nation to rise up in protest of these conditions.
Our ancestors fought for our right to scream our discontent and to change our government to serve the people. They made that right part of the law of the land.
Ultimately the way we rise up is through elections. Our ability to vote for change is our greatest ability to raise our voices.
Our ability to vote was threatened, and although the president’s idea was quickly put down, I have no doubt of the moment of terror his tweet inspired.
Of course, we can choose to live differently. We can embrace reforms to policing such as those recently passed in New York state to build trust and heal relationships in our community. We can protect our right to vote and insist on measures that enable more people to have a voice in our nation such as the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, early voting, mail in voting and making Election Day a national holiday. We can focus our government on policies and programs that protect and promote civil rights and create an environment in which we can all succeed.
Our vote can end the terror.
Scott Comegys
Palmyra
Scott Comegys is a candidate for the 130th Assembly District seat
