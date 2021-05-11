Letter: We must see beyond church closures

Luke 12:29, 31 and 32 of the Jerusalem Bible states "But you must not set your hearts on things to eat and things to drink; nor must you worry. Your Father well knows you need them. No; set your hearts on His kingdom, and these other things will be given you as well. There is no need to be afraid, little flock, for it has pleased your Father to give you the kingdom." We can say with St. Thomas who saw and touched the Risen Lord and said: "My Lord and my God." Maybe our numbers will never be the same, but we will endure even if it's in the catacombs of the future to live out the abundant life.