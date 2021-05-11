Letter: We must see beyond church closures

I am a member of St. Mary's who attended the April 19 open meeting dealing with local church closures. I am saddened to see the churches' problems aired on the public stage, but, it seems a fait accompli. When you are the largest kid on the block, have been at bat and in the field the longest, you will have more errors and strike outs than others. You will also have more home runs and spectacular catches.
I was once a member of a local mainline Protestant denomination. I liked the people, adhered to its original doctrines and tried to the utmost to stay. However, when that local institution abandoned the liturgy of the Apostles Creed and began embracing what is now called the "woke culture," I knew that the church had left me. That body has lost members and like most religious institutions struggles.
Timothy Rice was correct in affirming some key components of the Catholic committee's narrow agenda and reasons for church closures, two of them being demographics and high maintenance repair costs. Others can address the "priest shortage."
In many churches there are plaques that list the names of donating members whose individual amounts pass a stated threshold. That's fine but what about the widow's mite? Money definitely talks and necessarily but it can't fill a spiritual void. Many of us now see a heresy that has eviscerated the upper echelons of the church. In an effort to fill the pews we can dilute our Eucharistic mandate, or, take the narrow way by living the faith of our fathers.
Luke 12:29, 31 and 32 of the Jerusalem Bible states "But you must not set your hearts on things to eat and things to drink; nor must you worry. Your Father well knows you need them. No; set your hearts on His kingdom, and these other things will be given you as well. There is no need to be afraid, little flock, for it has pleased your Father to give you the kingdom." We can say with St. Thomas who saw and touched the Risen Lord and said: "My Lord and my God." Maybe our numbers will never be the same, but we will endure even if it's in the catacombs of the future to live out the abundant life.
Thomas Longley
Auburn