Letter: We need a return to God and country

Of course UFOs exist! The recent acknowledgment by the government that they do exist is long overdue.

Some folks – like myself – have been a believer that UFOs were responsible for the unexplained crop circles that first appeared in the early 1970s.

We no doubt had gotten the outsiders' attention when on April 11, 1970, we launched the Apollo 13 spacecraft that landed on the moon. And then three months later on Aug. 17, the Venera 7 spacecraft was launched toward Venus to become the first spacecraft to transmit data from another planet.

It should be obvious that there might be a genuine concern by an outsider when our section of the universe might have some effect on others in another part of the same universe ... especially given today's unrest among nations on Earth.

Certainly the upheavals that began in the 1970s, which included the Wateregate coverup, the defeat in Vietnam, the racial conflicts erupting and the beginning of economic convulsions, was without a doubt, the beginnings of today's polarization of American politics.

It's obvious also that the decline of our faith that began in the 1970s had the effect also of a loss of confidence in our leaders and institutions. And, without a doubt, this might be a connection to the decline of church attendance since the 1970s.

How unfortunate that today's belief in America's democracy is at its lowest ebb ever!

The only solution to restoring to what once existed is a conscious effort by each and everyone of us (who truly cares) to bring it back. Therefore, if there is anyone who has any desire to bring it back, then they should do whatever it takes to reignite the flame of both God and country! (It could start by returning to our now almost empty churches and committing to the words in the Constitution, “We the people,” because commitments are always made in church. And, if you have any doubt of the existence of God, then I suggest you go for a walk out in nature (if possible) or just simply take a good look at tonight's sunset. (And when you do, at some point, close your eyes and be thankful that you can open them again and see what obviously was created before them.

Rev. Joyce H. Smith

Auburn