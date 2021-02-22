Letter: We need congressional term limits

Feb. 27 has been designated as National Term Limits Day. Congress should be term limited. Congress itself is unwilling to impose this on themselves. There is a proposed resolution for New York state to join other states in calling for a constitutional convention for the sole purpose of forwarding an amendment establishing term limits for Congress. In recent polls 70-80% of registered voters agree that our U.S senators and House of Representatives members should be term limited.
If you agree that term limits for Congress are needed, contact your state senator and Assembly member and let them you support this resolution.
John Yohler
Cicero