Letter: We need more reasonable Republicans

Election season is upon us; every evening political ads accompany the news. Basically it’s people running for office complaining about those accursed Democrats. The big questions I have for all of these candidates is are you a Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger Republican or an Elise Stefanik, Claudia Tenney Republican? Do you support taking woman's health care back a hundred years and do you support ownership of weapons of war over the sanctity of life? Do you support the big lie and pledge allegiance to a criminal that tried to stage a coup? My last question is why does nobody on the right make a good faith effort to engage with the left for the purpose of solving problems and safeguarding our democracy?

Mitch McDonnell successfully stacked the Supreme Court with ultra-conservative right wing activists, each of whom lied about Roe-v-Wade being settled law. Actually over the last decade the right-leaning activist court has weakened voting rights, allowed gerrymandering to go on unabated and continues to interpret the Second Amendment in a manner that allows people to arm themselves with impunity. Unlimited access to firearms is not in the public interest and its attested to by the simple fact that thousands of people are shot to death in this country every year.

Most significantly on Jan. 6, 2021, treason unfolded on television in real time and the Crazy Train Republicans are all hoping we get amnesia. What do all the Republican's running for office saying about that? Are they in support of the rule of law or are they part of the Cult of Trump, criminal and con-man. With all that’s wrong in the country right now, has a single Republican come up with a good working solution to anything? They complain a lot but they never have anything to offer to make things better; all they do is lie, spread conspiracy theories and try to make the Democrats look as bad as possible.

Yeah! I’m disappointed with Biden too but at least he’s not trying to subvert the government. Sadly, everything he’s been trying to do has been sabotaged by two people in his own party. I’m really concerned about where the country is headed and would feel better about everything in general if both sides of the aisle were working together. Sadly, I honestly don’t think that’s possible.

Ernie DeCaro

Auburn

