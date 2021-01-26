Letter: We need more respect for the truth

In my letter to the editor of Nov. 17 I said, “We need to wake up and prove what Americans can do ... or experience more than a disastrous outcome of this election and also a disastrous death toll of Americans because of the virus.”

Well ... it has happened and is still slapping us in our faces!

Despite the truth being repeatedly told by the media, it was ignored because of lies (repeatedly) spoken by someone who intentionally knew what he was doing! (Talk about folks believing lies more than any willingness to believe the truth!)

But it wasn't spoken by just anyone, it was spoken by someone who we'd been taught in school (and in church) to believe: The President of the United States, "who will always tell the truth to the people!”

And now, most of us now know, this one rarely told us the truth! (But still there exist those still believing him and even willing to die for him!)

For years the most told jokes were lawyer jokes for reasons most of us are aware of! The reputation of them ranked No. 2 after car salesmen jokes! And over time we came to mistrust most politicians for reasons that were (unfortunately) true!