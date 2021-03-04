Letter: We need room for alternative views

How will we thrive without our freedoms?

Isn't it marvelous that we have such wonderfully self-righteous, intolerant, and absolutely perfect little angels who constantly rant and rave against those who do not embrace their standards? Demeaning, threatening, bullying, and belittling Conservatives/Republicans must be a primary source of pleasure and satisfaction in their joyful and productive lives. They are so perfect, that they have a right to their superiority over anyone who disagrees with their beliefs.

Could it be possible that these elite geniuses would have happily functioned as judges during The Spanish Inquisition and the Salem Witch Trials? These self proclaimed saints are certainly qualified to behave as the type of people who have the undisputed right to control the lives of others, savagely punishing and harassing anyone who does not embrace their philosophies and demands.

Is our freedom to live in peace and to make our own life choices now in the hands of those creatures who demand that we relinquish our own rights and privileges as American citizens, while we continue to labor in order to finance and support this sad and socialistic new regime? When will this madness end?

Joan Sigona

Fleming

