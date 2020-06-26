Letter: We need to make America sane again

What were they thinking? "I have the power, a gun and I intend to use it; needed or not I'll get away with it?" Sorry, not any more.

And these unnecessary murders go on and on and on — and it need to stop!

These deranged white cops have deeply sullied the reputations of all of our good white officers who provide us with their needed protection.

Thank you, one and all!

They are not like these "I have the power, a gun, and I intend to use it, if needed or not" red neck unstable cops.

Passing new laws to bring these white bigoted cops to stop this black carnage "may" help some of them — but not all. Unfortunately, it'll take more than a village.

Additionally, I believe that ALL existing police officers should be given an in depth battery of psychological tests and evaluations before they're allowed to remain on the force. If they don't pass, they're history.

Also, ALL new recruits must also be tested before they're allowed to become police officers.

This will not weed out all the unstable and bigoted cops, but I believe it would be a good start.

Who knows? It may Make America "Sane" Again.